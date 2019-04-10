Clear
Decatur man charged as drug trafficker, then his home is condemned

Frederick Twaon Boykin

The Decatur Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man after receiving complaints of drug activity in a residence in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue SE.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 11:09 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Frederick Twaon Boykin was charged with trafficking in synthetic analog, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit, and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

Boykin was found to be in possession of a large quantity of synthetic cannabinoid ("Spice"), marijuana vape pens, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm, Long said.

Boykin was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of $6,200.00 bond.

Due to the condition of the residence, Long said the city of Decatur's Community Development Department was contacted and responded. The residence was subsequently condemned and deemed unlivable.

