Decatur man charged after pot smell leads to heroin, meth and a pistol

Richard Daniel Eubanks

Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop Wednesday

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 12:17 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Decatur man was arrested on multiple drug charges after Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they smelled pot during a traffic stop.

Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on Richard Daniel Eubanks, 38, of Decatur.

They then smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesperson. A search of the vehicle lead agents to two black bags containing heroin. Agents also located about 14 grams of methamphetamine, numerous pills, a pistol and drug paraphernalia, said Swafford.

Eubanks was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute-heroin, possession with intent to distribute-methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance-Alprazolam, possession of marihuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $11,600

Eubanks’ vehicle and the money he had in his possession also were seized.

