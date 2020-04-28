Decatur man charged after missing teen girl found safe

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old Decatur man has been charged in connection with a missing teenager.

That teenager, Shauntel Marie McPherson, 16 of Somerville, had been reported missing April 1, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was found safe on Saturday.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office arrested Cayce Gage Stepp and charged him with interference with child custody.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail and bond was set at $50,000.

The sheriff’s office says more charges against Stepp are possible.