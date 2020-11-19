Decatur man charged after confessing to 25-year-old murder

The Decatur Police Department has made an arrest in a murder case from 1995.

Police said Johnny Dwight Whited called Wednesday to confess to the April 26, 1995, murder of Christopher Alvin Dailey.

Detectives met with Whited, and he provided information that matched the evidence and information in the case.

Whited was charged with murder. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

Decatur police said Dailey died from a single gunshot wound, and that while the death was determined to be a homicide no suspect ever was developed. His body was found on George Russell Road SW.

Dailey's surviving family has been notified of the arrest, police said.