Decatur man charged after child pornography investigation

A Decatur man is in the Morgan County Jail after a child pornography investigation.

On April 7, the Decatur Police Department says it received a cyber tip that someone within the city limits was using a Google account to store child pornography.

The Decatur Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation and developed Joshua Bryant as the suspect.

Authorities searched Bryant’s home on June 26, and he was arrested for two counts of possession of obscene matter. He’s held on a $10,000 bond.