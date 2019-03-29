Clear

Decatur man arrested on rape charge while trying to get gun permit

Terry Legar Goodman III

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in their lobby on Friday.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in their lobby on Friday.

Terry Legar Goodman III, 33, of Decatur was at the sheriff’s office to complete a Concealed Carry permit application on Friday, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

While processing the application it was determined that a felony warrant had been issued on Tuesday for Goodman’s arrest on a charge of first-degree rape.

Goodman was transported downstairs and booked in to the Morgan County Jail, Swafford said. His bond was set at $15,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events