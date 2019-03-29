Decatur man arrested on rape charge while trying to get gun permit

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in their lobby on Friday.
Terry Legar Goodman III, 33, of Decatur was at the sheriff’s office to complete a Concealed Carry permit application on Friday, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.
While processing the application it was determined that a felony warrant had been issued on Tuesday for Goodman’s arrest on a charge of first-degree rape.
Goodman was transported downstairs and booked in to the Morgan County Jail, Swafford said. His bond was set at $15,000.
