A Decatur man is locked up in the Morgan County jail on dozens of charges of possession of child porn.

Online court and jail records show the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office picked up Jason Heath Putnam, 47, on Wednesday.

He’s facing 30 counts of possession with intent to disseminate child porn images.

Bond was set at $300,000.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office started this investigation in October.

Charges were filed after a review of Putnam's home computer.