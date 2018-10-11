Clear

Decatur man arrested for stealing roofing material

Police apprehended the suspect nearly a week after the theft was reported.

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 8:34 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police arrested Rodney Dewayne Hudson six days after a theft of roofing material was reported from the backyard of a home on Sommerville Road. The initial call came in on October 4th of material stolen from the fenced-in yard of the property. Decatur Police developed Hudson as a suspect in the case and arrested him six days later. He is held on a $1,000 bond at the Morgan County Jail on a charge of theft of property in the third degree.

