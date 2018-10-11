Decatur Police arrested Rodney Dewayne Hudson six days after a theft of roofing material was reported from the backyard of a home on Sommerville Road. The initial call came in on October 4th of material stolen from the fenced-in yard of the property. Decatur Police developed Hudson as a suspect in the case and arrested him six days later. He is held on a $1,000 bond at the Morgan County Jail on a charge of theft of property in the third degree.
Related Content
- Decatur man arrested for stealing roofing material
- Man arrested for stealing a car in Decatur
- Decatur Police arrest man accused of stealing from Lowe's
- Woman charged with stealing from Decatur hospice
- Florence man accused of stealing from Decatur Kay Jewelers location
- Man arrested after traffic stop in Decatur
- Decatur man arrested for child abuse
- Man arrested after car burglaries in Decatur
- Man arrested after stealing a vehicle
- Suspect arrested in Decatur murder
Scroll for more content...