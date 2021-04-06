Decatur man arrested for stabbing girlfriend

A Decatur man is in jail for stabbing his girlfriend.

It happened on March 7 in the 1100-block of Sandra Street SW.

Police say the woman and her boyfriend, Kenneth Lee Crowder, 36, of Decatur were in a verbal altercation that later turned physical. They say he stabbed her with a knife, and she was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital.

On March 8, a warrant was issued for Crowder’s arrest for domestic violence second degree (assault). He was arrested on April 5.

Crowder is held in the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000 bond.