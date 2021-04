A man is in jail for shooting into a vehicle in Decatur.

It happened on March 2 in the 1000-block of 6th Avenue SW. Officers said the victim was inside his vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Montravious Shamere Walton, 25, was developed as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for the charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He was arrested on Apr. 5 and booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $15,000 bond.