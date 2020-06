A Decatur man is in jail on a $100,000 bond after being charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.

Decatur police say on June 22, the department was made aware of sexual abuse accusations involving Jonathan Clifton and a child.

Police and the Department of Human Resources began a joint investigation, leading to Clifton being charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail.