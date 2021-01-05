Clear
Decatur man arrested for being found with marijuana, cocaine, gun during traffic stop

Cortez Lamont Moody

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted for a felony warrant was found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 3:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in jail in Morgan County for being found with cocaine, marijuana and a gun during a traffic stop.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says after receiving a tip from the public, deputies observed a wanted man Monday night near Kathy Lane and the Beltline. They attempted to stop the vehicle but say it failed to yield.

The suspect was identified as Cortez Lamont Moody, 32, of Decatur. The sheriff’s office says he threw multiple items from the car before stopping.

Deputies searched Moody’s home and arrested him for an outstanding felony warrant, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and concealed carry without a license/permit.

Moody was booked in the Morgan County Jail.

