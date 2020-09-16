Decatur man arrested for leading police on chase in stolen car

A Decatur man is in jail for leading police on a chase while driving a stolen car.

The Decatur Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday that narcotics investigators tried to stop the car on Tuesday for a traffic violation. It says the driver, Quintin Elliott, failed to stop and led the investigators on a chase.

Elliot was arrested following the chase, and the department says it discovered the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving was reported stolen with Florence police on June 18.

Elliott is charged with receiving stolen property first degree, attempting to flee and elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment, failure to yield and running a stop sign.