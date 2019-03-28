Clear

Decatur man arrested for impersonating peace officer

Decatur Police said they arrested a man after he claimed to be a State Trooper while attempting to assault a woman.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 6:00 AM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 6:00 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Decatur Police arrested a man for impersonating a peace office.

Police said they responded to a 911 call on March 27th at 11 a.m. about a domestic disturbance on 6th Avenue and Gordon Drive SE. While investigating, they learned a civilian stopped Cheston Jared Campbell while he was assaulting a female. Campbell told the civilian he was a state trooper and showed him an official State Trooper’s Badge, according to Decatur Police.

An off-duty Decatur Police officer also witnessed the assault and intervened. Police said Campbell showed the off-duty officer the badge as well.

According to Decatur Police, the investigation showed Campbell was not a State Trooper and did not have police credentials. Campbell was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

