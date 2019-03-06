Decatur man arrested for identity theft

Decatur police have arrested a man for identity theft and illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Kelvin Cornelius Birgans was arrested Sunday in relation to a Jan. 4 police report two Decatur residents filed in reference to their debit card information being used to make fraudulent transactions, said Emme Long, Decatur Police Department spokesperson.

Birgans was transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of an $80,000 bond.

Birgans was out on bond for a previous identity theft arrest, Long said.