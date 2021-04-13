Decatur man arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, assaulting her

A Decatur man is charged for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and assaulting her.

He was arrested after Decatur police responded to a burglary call on Apr. 9 in the 2000-block of Morgan Avenue SW.

Officers determined that Sha'King Stover, 32, had unlawfully entered his ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulted her and then stole her cellphone. They say he also “allegedly assaulted another woman inside the residence prior to fleeing the scene.”

Stover was found near the home with the stolen cellphone. He was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary.

Stover is in the Morgan County Jail with a $200,000 bond.