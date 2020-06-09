Decatur man arrested for assaulting victim during burglary

A Decatur man is in jail for assaulting someone during a home burglary.

On June 5, Decatur police officers responded to a burglary call in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street SE. They say the victim had multiple cuts.

Police identified the suspect as Miguel Francisco Ramirez. They say he unlawfully entered the victim's home and assaulted them.

Ramirez was arrested for burglary first degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The victim was treated for injuries that are not life threatening.