A Decatur man is in jail for a stabbing in October.

Decatur police responded to the stabbing on Oct. 12 in the 2200-block of Veterans Drive SE. They found the victim with injuries that were not life threatening.

Investigators identified Allen Ray Griffin as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was located and arrested on Nov. 13.

Griffin is charged with assault in the first degree. He’s held in the Morgan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.