Decatur man already in jail receives more burglary charges

A man is in jail in Decatur accused of multiple burglaries in the city.

The Decatur Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday that it learned of two burglaries on Aug. 23 in the 3200-block of Modaus Road. Victims reported several items were stolen.

Investigators developed Michael Russell as the suspect and arrested him at the scene. He was out on bond at the time for a burglary in late February.

According to Tuesday’s statement, due to Russell being out on bond for the previous charge, Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell issued a no bond warrant for two counts of burglary third degree.

It was later discovered that Russell had committed more burglaries to storage units, police say. He received three more counts on Sept. 14 of burglary third degree.

Russell continues to be held without bond.