Decatur man already in jail gets new charge for breaking into vehicle while out on bond

Decatur police say an inmate at the county jail is facing another charge for breaking into a vehicle while out on bond.

Officers received a call on Aug. 3 around 2:30 p.m. that someone broke into a vehicle on 6th Avenue SE. A victim reported a wallet, cigarettes and a lighter were stolen from inside.

Joshua Bryant Hill was developed as the suspect. Police say he was out on bond for a separate unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle charge at the end of June.

Police then discovered Hill was already back in the Morgan County Jail and another charge was issued.