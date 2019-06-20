Clear

Decatur man, Killen woman charged with bringing drugs to Morgan County Jail

Don Albert Ballard, Barbara Ann Bragg

Swafford said the two are suspected of coordinating the delivery of drugs into the Morgan County Jail through drops made both outside and inside the jail.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 12:43 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff Office Drug Task Force arrested two people on Wednesday for promoting jail/prison contraband arrests.

Don Albert Ballard, 69, of Decatur was arrested in the lobby of the Morgan County Jail while waiting on a visitation, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Ballard is charged with one felony count of promoting jail/prison contraband and one misdemeanor count of attempting to promote jail/prison contraband. Bond was set at $5,300.

Barbara Ann Bragg, 40, of Killen was charged with two misdemeanor counts of promoting jail/prison contraband. Bond was set at $600.

