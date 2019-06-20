The Morgan County Sheriff Office Drug Task Force arrested two people on Wednesday for promoting jail/prison contraband arrests.
Don Albert Ballard, 69, of Decatur was arrested in the lobby of the Morgan County Jail while waiting on a visitation, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesperson.
Ballard is charged with one felony count of promoting jail/prison contraband and one misdemeanor count of attempting to promote jail/prison contraband. Bond was set at $5,300.
Barbara Ann Bragg, 40, of Killen was charged with two misdemeanor counts of promoting jail/prison contraband. Bond was set at $600.
Swafford said the two are suspected of coordinating the delivery of drugs into the Morgan County Jail through drops made both outside and inside the jail.
Related Content
- Decatur man, Killen woman charged with bringing drugs to Morgan County Jail
- Decatur woman arrested on drug, shoplifting charges
- Morgan County, Decatur law enforcement conduct school drug sweep
- Inmates accused of getting drugs in Morgan County Jail
- Florence man killed in crash near Killen
- Florida man dies in crash near Killen
- Forklift falls into Killen marina
- Flooding destroys road in Killen
- Morgan County man charged with meth trafficking
- Decatur woman facing forgery charges