Decatur man, Killen woman charged with bringing drugs to Morgan County Jail

The Morgan County Sheriff Office Drug Task Force arrested two people on Wednesday for promoting jail/prison contraband arrests.

Don Albert Ballard, 69, of Decatur was arrested in the lobby of the Morgan County Jail while waiting on a visitation, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Ballard is charged with one felony count of promoting jail/prison contraband and one misdemeanor count of attempting to promote jail/prison contraband. Bond was set at $5,300.

Barbara Ann Bragg, 40, of Killen was charged with two misdemeanor counts of promoting jail/prison contraband. Bond was set at $600.

Swafford said the two are suspected of coordinating the delivery of drugs into the Morgan County Jail through drops made both outside and inside the jail.