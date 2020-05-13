Clear

Man arrested for assault in Decatur shooting

Antonie Scruggs was charged with a 2nd degree assault

Posted: May 13, 2020 9:46 AM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

On May 9, 2020, a victim was at the Decatur Morgan Hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, police learned that Antonie Scruggs shot the victim who was later charged with an assault in the 2nd degree. The shooting happened on the 400 block of 12th avenue NW.

Yesterday, Scruggs turned himself in to the Decatur Police Department. His bond is listed as $30,000

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10494

Reported Deaths: 442
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile150795
Jefferson115362
Montgomery68418
Marshall5818
Lee43230
Shelby37818
Tallapoosa33050
Chambers32421
Tuscaloosa2917
Franklin2643
Madison2554
Baldwin2277
Butler2246
Etowah19610
DeKalb1672
Elmore1564
Coffee1551
Calhoun1263
Dallas1243
Randolph1177
Houston1144
Lowndes1117
Sumter1104
Walker1100
Pike1000
Lauderdale992
Morgan981
Marion977
Autauga914
Marengo895
Wilcox874
St. Clair861
Russell830
Hale742
Talladega742
Greene734
Colbert722
Pickens702
Chilton691
Choctaw691
Barbour671
Cullman670
Clarke641
Jackson602
Limestone580
Covington561
Washington555
Dale520
Macon512
Bibb461
Crenshaw461
Blount450
Escambia383
Coosa331
Henry321
Clay271
Lawrence260
Bullock261
Winston250
Cherokee240
Perry190
Geneva160
Monroe151
Conecuh140
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 16111

Reported Deaths: 266
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson358033
Shelby342973
Trousdale13643
Rutherford76418
Sumner70839
Bledsoe6041
Williamson44710
Out of TN3956
Tipton3952
Wilson3068
Knox2865
Hamilton25814
Robertson2440
Bedford2393
Unassigned2240
Montgomery1882
Putnam1805
Hardeman1700
Madison1571
McMinn1229
Lake990
Dickson880
Cumberland861
Fayette821
Cheatham760
Bradley741
Blount733
Macon693
Sevier652
Washington650
Maury570
Gibson571
Coffee540
Sullivan542
Hickman520
Greene462
Loudon440
Dyer430
Franklin411
Lauderdale400
Anderson341
Monroe331
Hawkins322
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb280
Haywood281
Jefferson260
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke190
Carter181
White170
Campbell171
Obion161
Lincoln160
Henry150
Overton140
Cannon130
Warren130
Perry130
Crockett120
Chester120
Polk120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
Scott110
McNairy110
Johnson110
Henderson100
Jackson100
Giles90
Roane80
Hardin80
Claiborne70
Stewart70
Houston60
Benton61
Rhea60
Grainger60
Clay60
Sequatchie60
Fentress60
Decatur40
Union30
Unicoi30
Wayne30
Moore30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events