Man arrested for assault in Decatur shooting

On May 9, 2020, a victim was at the Decatur Morgan Hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, police learned that Antonie Scruggs shot the victim who was later charged with an assault in the 2nd degree. The shooting happened on the 400 block of 12th avenue NW.
Yesterday, Scruggs turned himself in to the Decatur Police Department. His bond is listed as $30,000
