Decatur police officers recognized for heroic actions

Four Decatur police officers received medals on Wednesday for their bravery and helping others in times of need.

WAAY 31 spoke to one of the officers being honored.

Decatur Police Detective Sean Mukaddam was off duty and on his way home from work on Nov. 3 when he saw a vehicle collision. When he drove by, he noticed the driver was unconscious.

"I can hear the engine revving, like his foot was on the accelerator," said Mukaddam.

Mukaddam went into action when he saw the man was unconscious.

"I turned the car off and a passerby helped me get the gentleman out of the car, and from there, started doing CPR for a few moments," said Mukaddam.

Mukaddam said he didn't think too much about his actions. He said "we all raised our hand and took an oath, not just to uphold the Constitution, but to help others."

Investigators William Halbrooks and Chaise Sain were also recognized. Both men responded to an apartment fire and forced entry to save multiple lives.

Officer Julie Reynolds received a metal of merit. She responded to a car wreck and saw a man unconscious in his car. Powerlines were over the vehicle, and Reynolds pulled the driver to safety.

The Vice/Narcotics Unit was awarded the Unit Citation Medal for service to the City of Decatur.