Decatur keeping city parks open, encouraging social distancing

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced parks in Decatur will stay open, but playgrounds and basketball courts are closed.

He said regardless he is still urging people who are using the parks to abide by the social distancing guidelines.

"We also appreciate the ability to get out and exercise and get fresh air," Pam Duke, who was at the park Monday, said.

Duke, Mary Wright and Kelly Rippley are part of a group of friends who come to the park to play tennis every day. They said they are happy with Bowling’s decision to keep parks open.

"The worst thing for our health especially at our age is we play everyday, and if you don't get to play that's where injuries come in because you haven't played,' Rippley said. 'So you keep playing and keep playing and stay safe, if you stop everything then our health is really going to suffer for it," she said.

Bowling said even though the parks remain open they are still encouraging people to stay six feet apart. He said the playgrounds, bathrooms and basketball courts all remain closed.

Duke and Wright said their group makes sure they don't get too close to each other and take extra precautions on and off the court.

"We clean our equipment, yeah we wipe down our equipment, and we don't share our equipment," Duke and Wright said.

Bowling said these signs are going up around the parks in Decatur. It lists some of the CDC guidelines recommended for coronavirus. He said police are also regularly monitoring people at the parks to make sure they are keeping a social distance and not using the closed portions of the parks.