Decatur shooting investigation ends in child porn charge

A Decatur man is under arrest after being investigated for a shooting that ended in a child porn charge.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Christian Munoz was the suspect in a shooting in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue in Decatur in June.

During the course of the investigation, a 16-year-old female was identified as the victim. Police say she was inside the home at the time of the shooting. Munoz is her ex-boyfriend.

While being interviewed about the shooting, the underage girl told police Munoz threatened her and posted nude pictures and videos of them having sex online.

Munoz was arrested on June 29 and charged with shooting into both an occupied and unoccupied building. He bailed out July 8.

Police then obtained a warrant to search Munoz's cell phone data. They uncovered the pictures and videos the juvenile referenced.

Munoz was arrested Monday and charged with producing pornography with a minor. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.