Decatur group gearing up to head to help with Hurricane Delta

A Decatur group is preparing to head to Louisiana to help with storm cleanup once again.

Posted: Oct 11, 2020 2:59 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

"You bring hope, not just help, it means the world to them," said Robert Guinn, Outreach Minister.

In the last few weeks, the crisis response team from Decatur Church of Christ returned from their last trip to help those affected by Hurricane Sally.

"We try to get as close to the people that need help as we can," said Guinn.

Guinn says they plan to leave sometime next week, but what they'll do there depends on what is needed.

"The bare minimum is we bring supplies, and we're able to drop those supplies off in a place that will distribute them to the community to the best of our ability we may have to put in a little elbow grease and get a little dirty in the trenches," said Guinn.

The church is constantly preparing to leave on short notice by collecting supplies. You can donate items to Decatur Church of Christ in Decatur, Hartselle, Flint River and Priceville. They need bottled waters, individually wrapped snacks, tarps, pet supplies and monetary donations.

Posted by Decatur Church of Christ on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

