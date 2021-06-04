Downtown Decatur now has a Women’s Trail Marker

The city of Decatur debuted its National Votes for Women's Trail Marker.

The marker acknowledges the cities role in all women getting the right to vote. A community march took place from the Old Decatur Depot and ended at the trail marker.

"Decatur, Alabama had a pioneering role in the suffrage movement in the state," said Peggy Towns, member of Alabama Women's Suffrage Committee. "It was the first suffrage, so we're so excited about that."

Decatur now has one of six markers across the state. The purple marker is at the corner of Bank Street and Vine Street in Downtown Decatur.