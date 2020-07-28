Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville High School letter: 'Individual associated' with school tests positive for coronavirus Full Story

Decatur fifth grader touches lives, keeps people laughing during coronavirus pandemic

Ethan Lybrand

Ethan Lybrand, 11, is quite the jokester, at a time that we could all use a few more laughs. While he puts on a strong face with a big smile, what you can't see with Ethan is no laughing matter.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 6:47 PM
Posted By: Pat Simon

Ethan Lybrand, 11, is quite the jokester, at a time that we could all use a few more laughs.

While he puts on a strong face with a big smile, what you can't see with Ethan is no laughing matter.

He was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy when he was just two days shy of his second birthday.

Duchenne is a debilitating neuromuscular disease affecting every organ in Ethan's body, making it difficult for him to walk. It also cuts short the life of a person, but there are some cases of people living in their 30s and 40s with this disease.

Still, in all, the Lybrands had to prepare early on for their son's future and wanted to get the most out of every day.

"When you consider a normal life for your child was taken away," said Jordan Lybrand, Ethan's mother. "It became our normal."

The Lybrands made the choice to go all in and embrace this life decision that was made for them. They got involved early with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help raise money to find a cure for Ethan and others who are born with neuromuscular diseases.

"It was kind of like OK, this is what we have. This is what we have to face and so let's just make the best of it and live every single day to the fullest," said Jordan Lybrand.

That's all it took for the young energetic Ethan to step right up in a huge way. First, he took part in very painful clinical trials, but somehow he saw the greater good in all of it.

"He said even if it doesn't help me, if it helps someone else, I'd be willing to do that," said his father, Josh Lybrand. 

Earlier this year, Ethan's never-quit optimism along with his infectious laugh got the attention of the national Muscular Dystrophy Association. Ethan was named MDA National Ambassador in January. It was a chance for him to travel, tell his story across the country and raise money to find a cure.

"I think he's becoming kind of the signature person right now for MDA, bringing that positive outlook and also a little bit of laughter," said Lynn O'Connor Vos, MDA President and CEO. "Someone like Ethan has figured out how to take his situation and turn it into a very positive and very upbeat outlook on life."

Suddenly, the coronavirus pandemic would change the plans for the organization and Ethan as well. To help protect against infection and compromise his lungs, Ethan continues to remain in quarantine at his Decatur home. He fully understands, but you can imagine he's a bit bummed.

"It's honestly sad that I don't get to see my friends and the people that I'm used to seeing," said Ethan.

That's when he decided to use his God-given gift of gab and giggles to turn people's frowns upside down. For 42 days, Ethan told a joke every day on social media to an audience of thousands and thousands of patients, who, like him, also have to stay quarantined.

The Joke of the Day for MDA continues to raise money, and it also received special national attention for Ethan.

"We felt like it would be a nice thing to do while coronavirus is around, making people feel like they were not alone in this," said Ethan. "It makes me happy when I make other people happy."

Newsweek magazine named Ethan one of its "Heroes of the Pandemic" for reminding us all to keep a sense of humor during these uncertain times. 

We all make choices in life, but some of them are already made for us. Ethan's choice is turning his disability to an ability from his funnybone and right at our hearts.

"People tell us he's lucky to have you, but we are the lucky ones because he has impacted our lives tremendously," said Jordan Lybrand.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 80309

Reported Deaths: 1446
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10420203
Mobile7361176
Montgomery5768138
Madison433221
Tuscaloosa363658
Baldwin272717
Marshall270526
Shelby268429
Lee228640
Unassigned198645
Morgan197313
Etowah169017
DeKalb14989
Elmore146634
Walker139857
Dallas120721
Calhoun11576
Houston113911
Franklin109820
Russell10811
Limestone103110
St. Clair10159
Cullman9859
Autauga93220
Colbert92211
Lauderdale9189
Escambia84115
Chambers77938
Tallapoosa76978
Talladega7489
Butler71835
Dale70517
Jackson6553
Coffee6445
Covington64119
Pike6037
Blount6011
Chilton6005
Lowndes53824
Barbour5294
Marengo48413
Marion48424
Clarke4409
Hale42923
Bullock40911
Perry3873
Winston38710
Wilcox3859
Randolph36710
Monroe3623
Sumter34815
Conecuh3409
Pickens3389
Bibb3272
Macon29112
Washington27810
Choctaw26312
Lawrence2540
Greene23511
Crenshaw2293
Henry2233
Cherokee2057
Geneva1920
Clay1754
Lamar1671
Fayette1445
Cleburne1011
Coosa852
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 96489

Reported Deaths: 978
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby18654264
Davidson18136188
Rutherford551448
Hamilton515844
Knox324026
Williamson294321
Sumner292568
Unassigned29073
Out of TN263113
Wilson187620
Trousdale15616
Bradley149210
Montgomery14559
Putnam142711
Sevier14014
Robertson129616
Hamblen100810
Tipton9668
Maury9044
Blount8507
Bedford78010
Macon77012
Washington7500
Lake7160
Hardeman70411
Bledsoe6491
Madison63610
Sullivan5986
Loudon5443
Fayette5418
Dickson4991
Anderson4694
Cheatham4534
Rhea4501
Dyer4465
Gibson4381
McMinn43020
Jefferson3922
Lawrence3886
Lauderdale3456
Hardin3367
Cumberland3256
Henderson3200
Carter3184
Warren3173
Coffee3090
Cocke3021
Greene2955
Haywood2944
Obion2944
Smith2942
Giles2735
Monroe2717
DeKalb2551
Roane2491
McNairy2472
Hawkins2242
Marshall2182
Franklin2133
Lincoln1971
Wayne1861
Hickman1810
Marion1754
White1683
Weakley1652
Claiborne1630
Crockett1623
Chester1550
Campbell1481
Carroll1392
Grainger1150
Henry1151
Overton1111
Polk1100
Unicoi1080
Decatur1050
Cannon980
Jackson970
Grundy872
Union840
Sequatchie830
Meigs810
Humphreys773
Johnson700
Hancock680
Perry600
Morgan591
Stewart590
Scott570
Fentress560
Benton501
Clay460
Houston420
Moore370
Lewis341
Van Buren260
Pickett191

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events