Decatur family still asking for answers, six years after hit and run death

George Bolden was just 49 when he died after a truck rear-ended his SUV on Interstate 65. Sunday, six years later, the family still doesn't have answers. They gathered together to remember Bolden's life.

"He always had a joke, or funny thing to say, he kept you laughing," said Ruth Flynn.

They're asking anyone with those information to come forward.

"Our hope is to keep it alive," said Press Flynn.

Bolden died in 2013. Since that time, there have been no arrests and no answers for his family.

"We're looking for justice for him." said Bolden's sister, Ruth Flynn.

Ruth Flynn says the family will gather every year, around the day of his death, until they have closure.

"We get together, pray, sing a song. Hoping that one day god will reveal the person that hit and killed him," said Ruth Flynn.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Alabama State Troopers.