Decatur emergency crews responding to wreck with entrapment on I-65

The Decatur Fire Department reports a wreck with entrapment and possible ejection Wednesday afternoon.
The department posted to Twitter around 2:10 p.m. that the wreck happened on Interstate 65 Northbound near Exit 334. It says several emergency vehicles are en route to the scene.
Drivers should slow down and move to the lane furthest from the wreck.
Please be aware:
MVC with entrapment and possible ejection on I-65 Northbound near Exit 334. Several emergency vehicles enroute to this area. Please slow down and move to the lane farthest from the accident. pic.twitter.com/ruUfELxLK1
— Decatur, Al Fire (@decatur_fire) June 10, 2020