Decatur couple charged with elder abuse out of jail

A husband and wife charged with elder abuse and neglect are out of jail.

The victim says the abuse was so bad she tried to take her own life. She says she's been suffering through the abuse for years until it got to the point where she couldn't take it anymore.

"It hurts. I mean it's bad enough that he was my only child," the victim said.

We're protecting the Decatur woman's identity because she says she's afraid of what her son and his wife could do now that they are out on bond. Police say they started investigating the couple last month, when the 71-year-old victim showed up at a hospital having overdosed on medication.

"They had encouraged me. He'd start it, and she'd add 'Why don't you take all the pills in the house then you'd have nothing to worry about,'" the victim said.

The victim was on life support for nearly a week. She says during that time, her abusers tried to get her listed as a do not resuscitate, and get access to her bank account.

"They had gone around and told my neighbors I was fixing to lose my house and that I wasn't going to make it," she said.

But when she woke up, she told police about how her abusers would hit her, taker her money and verbally threaten her.

The family told WAAY 31 they faced Michael and Tammy in court Thursday morning. There they were told the conditions of the restraining order, which include no communication with the victim.

"I fear for my life even with a restraining order," the victim said.

After her near-death experience, the victim says she's now getting the help she needs and is thankful for all her friends, family and neighbors who are helping her out.