Decatur doctor indicted by grand jury for sex abuse of a disabled female

According to court documents, a grand jury indicted a Decatur rheumatologist, Dr. Michael Dick, on December 7, 2018 for sex abuse first-degree.

The indictment says Dr. Dick had sexual contact with a physically or mentally disabled female who could not give consent. His arraignment hearing is set for May 21 at 2:30 p.m. with Morgan County Judge Stephen Brown.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says, on Friday, Dr. Dick was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department on a Morgan County felony warrant for first-degree sexual abuse.

According to Karen Silas with the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission, the hearing on the future of Dr. Michael Dick's medical license was continued to April 16 at 9:30 a.m. in Montgomery. The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission met in October and ordered to suspend the medical license of Dr. Dick.