Decatur doctor found guilty of sexually harassing former patients arrested in Montgomery

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says, on Friday, Decatur Dr. Michael Dick was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department on a Morgan County felony warrant for first-degree sexual abuse.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies are in route to extradite Dr. Dick to Morgan County. He's currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission met in October and ordered to suspend the medical license of Dr. Dick, a rheumatologist.