Decatur doctor found guilty of sexually harassing former patients arrested in Montgomery

Dr. Michael Dick was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department on a Morgan County felony warrant for first-degree sexual abuse.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says, on Friday, Decatur Dr. Michael Dick was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department on a Morgan County felony warrant for first-degree sexual abuse.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies are in route to extradite Dr. Dick to Morgan County. He's currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond. 

The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission met in October and ordered to suspend the medical license of Dr. Dick, a rheumatologist.

