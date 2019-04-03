Decatur doctor accused of sex abuse speaks to WAAY 31

For the first time, WAAY 31 is hearing from the Decatur doctor who is accused of sex abuse.

Rheumatologist Michael Dick was arrested on Friday in Montgomery on a Morgan County felony warrant.

The indictment claims he had sexual contact with a physically or mentally disabled woman who could not give consent.

WAAY 31 talked with Dr. Dick about the indictment and arrest, which he says came as a shock.

Dr. Michael Dick told WAAY 31 he's been without a job for about six months after the state suspended his license and his office closed in October, when he was found guilty of sexually harassing female patients.

But after we asked Dick about the grand jury indictment, he told us he never fondled the breasts of a mentally or physically disabled woman.

Dr. Dick said he couldn't talk to us on camera without his attorney's approval. But, off camera, he said the grand jury made no attempt to contact him or any member of his staff to find out his side of the story.

Dr. Dick tells us the accusations made against him by 26 women are unmitigated lies, and he says he is totally innocent.

Dick tells WAAY 31 he always had a nurse or medical assistant accompany him when he was dealing with patients, saying he never once was alone with the women who are making what he calls “grotesque" and "unbelievable" claims.

He said one case involves him examining a woman’s neck rotation and hip rotation. He says this is a standard exam, but the woman claimed it made her uncomfortable.

Dick said he was stunned when he was handcuffed on Friday while attending a hearing in Montgomery to have his license reinstated.

He told WAAY 31 it’s unheard of for any doctor to commit the kind of acts he’s accused of, and he says the charges against him have no credibility.

Dick told us he has four nurses, who worked for him over the span of 18 years, who have agreed to testify on his behalf.

He also told us he's been recognized as a compassionate doctor by vitals.com.

He'll be back before the medical board on April 16th.