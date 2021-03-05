Decatur discusses plan for mandatory mask ordinance after state order ends

The city attorney for Decatur, Herman Marks, said the city is actively reviewing the mandatory masking ordinance every 30 days.

Gov. Kay Ivey said on Thursday that the state's mask requirement will end Apr. 9. The Decatur City Council can decide whether to keep its current ordinance in place or rescind it.

There are no plans in upcoming agendas to review the mask mandate in the city. Marks said the council has a meeting on Apr. 5. During that meeting, Marks said there is a chance they'll discuss extending or ending the mask ordinance in Decatur.

The mandatory mask ordinance is currently in effect.