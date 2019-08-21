Decatur couple charged with homicide in boat crash death of Kelsey Starling

Clear
Kelsey Starling (Source: GoFundMe) Kelsey Starling (Source: GoFundMe)

Kelsey Starling, 26, of Troy was killed in the crash in Rock Creek.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division has charged two people in the death of a woman killed in a boat crash.

Nick Bowling Suggs, 50, and Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, both of Decatur, are charged with criminally negligent homicide stemming from a fatal July 4 boat crash on Smith Lake.

Kelsey Starling, 26, of Troy was killed in the crash in Rock Creek.

Charges were handed down after a Winston County grand Jury convened earlier this week, said Sgt. Chad Pate, ALEA spokesman.

Officials from the 25th Circuit District Attorney's Office in Winston County will prosecute the cases.

Efforts to recover Starling’s body resumed Wednesday morning and will continue through Friday, Pate said.

