Decatur company announces layoff plans for 62 employees

A Decatur company has informed the Alabama Commerce Department that it plans to lay off 62 employees.

National Packaging Company will start the layoffs on Aug. 7, said Pam Werstler, the company’s human resources consultant. She also said a rapid response team with the Alabama Commerce Department will be at the company next week to speak with and help employees.

She said the layoffs are part of a restructuring of the food packaging company.

The company will have 94 employees after the layoffs, Werstler said.