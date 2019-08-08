Decatur community will soon have a pavilion to help with beautification

A Decatur community will soon have a pavilion that some hope will bring their neighborhood to life.

The city will turn a corner lot at Enolam Boulevard and 19th Avenue into a park that can be used for parties and to give kids a safe place to play.

Many people who live on Enolam Boulevard have been here for more than 20 years. They say they're happy kids will have somewhere close to home to play and adults can relax, but they want certain safety provisions in place first.

"Kids back there where their parents can't go to Chuck E. Cheese or have money for an elaborate party, they can come over here and have parties," said Sunny Richurdson, who lives nearby.

Sunny Richurdson and Teresa Poff have lived on Enolam Boulevard for decades. They say a park is just what their neighborhood needs.

"They need more after school programs, you know, keep the kids out of trouble," said Poff.

The small park will sit near the East Acres housing development, but neighbors fear the corner lot is small and too close to the street.

"I think if they put up enough signs and safety hazards about it, I think that would help a lot," said Poff.

On Monday, Decatur City Council approved using a $275,000 federal grant to build the park. The money can only be used to improve a moderate to low income community.

The city's community development manager told WAAY 31 there will be sidewalks and lighted pedestrian areas for safety.

Richurdson and Poff said it has the potential to revive their corner.

"It's going to pull us closer together. It'll make us more aware of our neighborhood," said Richurdson.

City council also approved a contractor to do the work, which could start as early as next month. Right now, we know the park will have a pavilion, sidewalks and landscaping. Also, neighbors can host parties and grill out.