Decatur community thankful after Saturday night's storm

A community is thankful no one was hurt after a fast moving and damaging storm rolled through Saturday.

This is just some of the damage the city of Decatur has been dealing with after strong straight-line winds, uprooted and snapped trees and toppled power poles.

Many people who live in this community told WAAY-31 the storm that came through was very fast and almost sounded like a tornado.

After having no power and damage to homes in some places, many say they're just thankful to see another day.

"I just couldn't believe how many poles and power lines were down on Point Mallard Parkway. We're just really thankful that people came in to help us," said Leighann Turner.

Leighann Turner told us she drove down the road Saturday night in disbelief.

But Sunday morning, daylight revealed the full extent of the damage: downed trees on homes, utility trucks everywhere and power lines laying across people's yards.

"Straight line winds. Because it seems like all the trees on every site I've been on are laying one way. Where in a tornadic activity, you wouldn't have that kind of environment," said Lyle Poteet.

Lyle Poteet is the owner of Ace Tree Service and he said he's had crews working all day long, and they probably won't finish up until next week.

"Just bare with us. Phones are blowing up, just bare with us," he said.

Aside from the debris, power was out in the community for 24 hours for some, leaving more than 1,000 people suffering through the heat with no electricity.

But thanks to Decatur Utilities, Sparks Electric and Grid services it was all handled by Sunday evening.

Now, as the Hickory Hills community tries to get back to normal, Turner says they're all in this together.

"If anyone needs some help, if you'll just give your neighbor a call or ask any of us, we'll be glad to help," she said.

Many homeowners say they're thankful no one was injured during Saturday night's storm and say thank you to those who have lent a helping hand so far.