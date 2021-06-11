Decatur community shocked by murders

Two people were murdered in Decatur less than 24-hours apart.

Spencer Harwell was arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting.

We heard from people in the area Friday about the shooting and they were surprised something like this would happen in Decatur.

"It was a bit of a surprise and I was really shocked to hear that someone was shot and killed there. I mean I've been working in this area for about 18 years and you know it's never been this way," said Mike Whitehead, LiftOne worker.

Mike Whitehead was working across the street at LiftOne when he heard what sounded like gunshots.

"Just after lunch, I'm thinking around 1:30 p.m. or so we heard a noise that sounded either like a gunshot or backfire of a car engine," said Whitehead.

Shortly after that police arrived at Decatur Door Service, just across the street from LiftOne.

"There were several police cars coming in. And just more and more and more came," said Whitehead.

Police found 62-year-old Frankie Smith Jr. with a gunshot wound to his head. He later died from his injuries.

A witness told police that Harwell had shot Smith.

Court documents even state that Harwell said, 'I shot my best friend.'

One of the co-owners at K and D Auto Wholesale said the whole incident happened about 50 feet behind their car lot.

"We are just so sad to hear the news of this incident and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those that were involved and the victim," said Logan Hamilton, co-owner of K&D Auto Wholesale.

Harwell's bond was set at $150,000.