Decatur community shows unity as they march in country-wide protest

In Decatur there was a peaceful demonstration where hundreds of people showed up, mostly dressed in black, and marched to show they stand with others during this tough time.

People came out from across the city to demonstrate the size of the movement in North Alabama and show their support to the Black community after the killing of George Floyd.

Participants were asked to wear black, and one woman told us that means more to her than most will ever know.

Those who wanted to participate in the peaceful demonstration were asked to come with a sign and peace of mind knowing this was indeed a non-violent protest.

Those involved were not asked to wear masks but almost everyone did come with a mask to not spread germs.

As the organizers were unsure of how many people would show up... in less than in an hour nearly 200 people came ready to march.

There were even more who drove beside them as they marched a quarter mile chanting the entire way.

One woman we spoke to said as she saw people show up in unity with black clothing... it made her realize it's more than just something she can put on.

"Wearing black is what I do everyday. So hey, this is just who I am. So I'm going to continue to be who I am. If that means I wear black everywhere beyond me being a Black individual, I'll do it for the rest of my life," said

Stephanie Taylor-Plummer.

Decatur Police rode beside everyone who marched to keep them safe as they made their way...and officers on scene told WAAY-31 they're happy everyone stayed peaceful.

In any demonstration, law enforcement must be present because they say their main priority is keeping the public safe.