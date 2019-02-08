Decatur community center needs improvements to keep building from collapsing

A Decatur community center is in need of improvements to keep the building from eventually collapsing.

The gym floor has sunken in about 7 inches and has been spreading more and more for the past 5 years. WAAY 31 spoke to the supervisor of the facility to see how they plan to save the local landmark.

"You know the building is settling," said Michael Stovall, the Carrie Matthews Recreational Center supervisor.

The center is almost 60 years old and Stovall said it was built over an old saw mill.

"So now, what it's causing is some parts of the building, the floor is sinking," he said.

The floor started to sink in one spot, then it started to stretch to other areas of the gym. Stovall said they've reached out to the city to help rebuild the center.

"Our city council is reaching out. They're dealing with the city engineers, and they're just trying to figure out what the best route can be to go with this," he said.

Some parents said it's important to keep places like the community center and the Boys and Girls Club to give kids a safe place to go.

"If they don't have the structure or the building, where they can go?" a Decatur mother, Jacqueline Griffin, said.

Griffin said it's up to the community to make their voices heard.

"Our job and my job is for all of us to come together and make sure these things happen for our children, because we need that. It is so important," Griffin said.

For now, the community center urges anyone with concerns about the condition of the center to contact the city council.