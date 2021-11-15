Decatur City Council approves progress on new Aquadome facility, discusses accessibility concerns

The next steps in building the new Aquadome in Decatur are now underway after the City Council approved a resolution to give the mayor the greenlight on the project.

This followed the city settling with 3M after the company admitted to contamination on the land the original Aquadome was built on. The resolution, however, was not passed without opposition, as concerns with the new location had one city councilman voting against it.

"I just think that we've got a lot of other opportunities that we can explore that give us more access by the community that it would be used," District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson said.

Jackson said the original location was built strategically to serve some of the lower-income communities, so they could have easy access to the recreational facility. He said with the new location being harder to access by walking, it would negatively impact the community it was built to serve.

"The issue is that when you move it that far away, it's not serving the people of District 4 that are nearby now that it's a part of District 1, and it's no longer serving those people who are farther out in District 1, so it's taking that away," Jackson said. "So, we're not really replacing an Aquadome. We're removing an Aquadome and coming up with a new project that is going to be more geared to serving people of not necessarily the citizens of Decatur, the way that I see it."

The mayor and other city councilmembers disagreed, saying the new location is central and easily accessible to everyone in the Decatur.

"There's folks that live right there by where we're talking about putting this new recreation center," Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said. "They're going to be able to get to it. It's going to be closer to District 2. District 4 residents will want to come to a brand-new sparkling facility with new amenities and such, so they'll find a way to get there."

Bowling said the new facility will be a state-of-the-art multipurpose recreation center, and the new location offers a chance to provide a positive impact for downtown Decatur.

"We're trying to find today's recreation center as we go forward, and hopefully, that is going to be something that is more utilized than what we've had in the past," Bowling said.

As far as what's next, the mayor said they'll try to nail down this site, then begin the design and construction process. He said it'll be about three years before the new facility is built.

Residents can still use the current facility, as Bowling said the current Aquadome facility won't be demolished until the new one is finished.