Decatur church reopens after being forced to close

It's a new beginning for one church in Decatur.

Even a pandemic couldn't keep the doors of the church closed for good.

The pastor of Saint Andrews Church of Grace on Memorial Drive in Decatur says the church was forced to close because of citations from the city. Now, the church is back open after major renovations.

"It was a very tough experience. One like I had never experienced, because I put my whole life into ministry," said Barry Strong, pastor of Saint Andrews Church of Grace.

But now, after renovating the building, music can play.

Pastor Barry Strong says the pandemic did have an impact on the church's reopening.

"We had to have contractors, and they weren't able to keep their schedules many times, because their employees couldn't come out and work on the roof or the plumbing or the electrical and things of that nature. So, it certainly impacted a lot and people weren't really able to donate like normally they would, because they didn't have the funds to do so," said Strong.

Despite that, he never gave up the fight. Strong says they put on a new roof, renovated the ceiling, put in new windows and more.

"You know, it's just a really comfortable home-type feeling there," said William Bogg, who attends Saint Andrews Church of Grace.

To celebrate, volunteers handed out food to families in need on Tuesday, serving the community, both physically and spiritually.

"A new beginning for this ministry and this community," said Strong.

Right now, Strong says the church is having in-person services, but they are limiting the number of people.