Decatur church offers relief for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian

The Crisis Response Team at Decatur Church of Christ continues to raise money for disaster relief from Hurricane Dorian.
The church has set up a lemonade stand. All donations go to disaster relief. They’re leaving Sunday after worship to help.
You can drop off donations at Decatur Church of Christ, Bethel Church of Christ, Priceville Church of Christ (between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.), and Hartselle Church of Christ (between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., then 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.).
In just one year, the church’s Crisis Response Team has responded to 18 different areas for natural disasters. Hurricane Dorian will make their 19th trip.
