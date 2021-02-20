Decatur church needs your help in Texas relief

People in Decatur say they have family in Texas that need help after last week's severe weather left thousands without power or water.

Decatur Church of Christ Outreach Minister Cody Michael says he was contacted in hopes he could help their families. So, Michael and his team decided Saturday morning that they would leave for Kyle, Texas on Sunday afternoon. All they're bringing are helping hands and water - and they need your help to get as much water to Texas as possible.

"With people here who have families who are directly affected, we'll always use that as a consideration. And when there's people local that say 'it's my daughter, it's my son, it's my this, it's my that,' that's what makes this special. Is that this truck and this trailer can go and help people that are right here in this town. Give them piece of mind that their families are provided for and taken care of. So we definitely want to make sure we get there as quick as we can and help out as much as possible," said Michael.

If you can help, Michael asks you bring bottled water to the church on Danville Road before Sunday at noon. He says once they're in Texas, they'll go door-to-door to deliver as much water as they can before they make the twelve-hour drive back to Decatur on Tuesday.

Michael is using a flat-bed attached to his pick-up truck to transport pallets of water people in the area and other churches have donated so far.