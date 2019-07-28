Decatur church members hold last service before Grant Street, Austinville merger

Grant Street Church of Christ is merging with nearby Austinville Church of Christ because of declining membership and upkeep costs. The two churches combined will go by "Decatur Church of Christ." WAAY31 was there as members gathered one last time together in this building to share memories of the church.

One of the speakers who told WAAY31 he met his wife here in 1977, married her here in 1978 and has been coming to this building for church for more than four decades.

"So its sad in a way because we won't be coming back here, but the church will still be here it'll just be over on down the road rather than on grant street so its special," said Jere Spurlin.

As for what's next for this building church members say they aren't sure yet, but they're excited for what this next chapter can hold.