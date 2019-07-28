Clear
BREAKING NEWS ! Full Story

Decatur church members hold last service before Grant Street, Austinville merger

Sunday, a Decatur congregation gathered for their last service in their nearly 100 year old church building.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 4:32 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Grant Street Church of Christ is merging with nearby Austinville Church of Christ because of declining membership and upkeep costs. The two churches combined will go by "Decatur Church of Christ." WAAY31 was there as members gathered one last time together in this building to share memories of the church.

One of the speakers who told WAAY31 he met his wife here in 1977, married her here in 1978 and has been coming to this building for church for more than four decades.

"So its sad in a way because we won't be coming back here, but the church will still be here it'll just be over on down the road rather than on grant street so its special," said Jere Spurlin.

As for what's next for this building church members say they aren't sure yet, but they're excited for what this next chapter can hold.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events