Decatur church helps out after tornado in Marshall Co.

It took no time at all for a Decatur church to load up a trailer of supplies and hit the road for Marshall County.

They stopped at Laura Mae Lane first. It was one of the hardest hit areas, and many homeowners were in need of extra hands.

WAAY 31 followed the church group from Decatur and learned many affected homeowners didn’t expect to see people from other counties show up to help out.

“If this were my family, I would hope someone would share something better than what I had with me," said Cody Michael.

Cody Michael and his team from Grant Street Church of Christ in Decatur loaded up a trailer full tarps, roofing nails, and bottled water Monday morning and drove more than an hour to help complete strangers in Marshall County.

“It doesn’t matter where people live, if people need help, that’s what God sends people for," Michael said. "If you’ve been blessed with something, bless others with what you’ve got. You’re never given anything to keep it to yourself.”

The church group spent the day nailing down tarps on roofs that were damaged by Monday morning’s tornado.

Luckily, they’ve had experience doing this before, and they had plenty of leftover supplies from when they responded to Lee County just last month.

“Jesus came, not to be served, but to serve others," Michael said. "And the only way we can be like Christ is if we go out and give to others and spend our time helping them.”

It’s something Nicholas Sherman—whose neighbors on Laura Mae Lane got hit with a lot of damage—was grateful to see.

“It’s pretty cool, because they came from so far just to help out and give a hand for free," Sherman said.

And Michael says this is only the beginning.

“We’ll be back. This is just day one," he said. "There’s going to be a lot of needs and we’ll be back for every need that we can fill.”