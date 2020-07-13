Decatur business not worried about impact of mask ordinance

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Decatur's mask ordinance is officially in effect.

While there were some protests and pushback ahead of this mask order, some think safety is the top priority at the moment.

Ron Crow, owner of Decatur’s Emiron Music, is one of them.

"Masks have been shown to protect. The question is how much? But even if it's a little bit, we need to do all the protection we can so let's wear the masks,” he said.

Crow has run the store for nearly 50 years and said he and his employees began wearing masks as soon as they reopened following the stay at home order.

"I take it off if we don't have customers in the store, but when anybody walks in that door, we put the masks on,” Crow explained.

Some businesses feared customers would choose to shop elsewhere if the mask ordinance passed. Crow said he doesn't believe that will be the case.

"I don't think so,” he said. “I think most people appreciate other people wearing masks."

Crow understands why people don't want to be forced to wear masks but believes safety takes the priority.

"We don't want our own liberties infringed on, but I don't think we're being infringed on,” he said. “We can't drive a car without a driver's license -- that's a safety issue.”