Decatur breast cancer walk happening Saturday

A Decatur woman is using her own journey with breast cancer to help others in their fight.

Mwende D. Muoti is hosting the sixth annual Journey of Faith Breast Cancer Walk Saturday morning in Decatur. The walk takes place at the Decatur-Morgan Entrepreneurial Center off Fourth Avenue.

Muoti said this walk is about creating a community of those who have fought and those who are fighting the disease.

"Cancer not only affects you physically, it affects you mentally and emotionally," Muoti said. "So you need that support system. You need someone to say, 'I truly know how you feel,' not 'I think I know.' I know because I've been there."

Muoti added shirts and breakfast will be available at the walk before the action gets underway at 10 a.m. Proceeds from T-shirt sales and registration fees will fund grants for mammograms and furthering breast cancer research.